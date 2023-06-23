Wedmont Private Capital Has $302,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $850.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $858.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.