Wedmont Private Capital Has $315,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Illumina were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.60 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.