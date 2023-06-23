Wedmont Private Capital Has $324,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FOX were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,698,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.90 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

