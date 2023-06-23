Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

