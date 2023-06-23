Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $311,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.