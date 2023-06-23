Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 119 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
