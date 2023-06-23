Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 147 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $462.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $464.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.93. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.91.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

