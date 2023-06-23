Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CDW were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CDW by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,592,000 after acquiring an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.0 %

CDW stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.