Wedmont Private Capital Takes $253,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

