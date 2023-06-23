Wedmont Private Capital Takes $262,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $175.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

