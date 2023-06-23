West Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

