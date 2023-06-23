Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

