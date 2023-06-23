Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $64.18

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.18, but opened at $59.73. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 319,997 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

