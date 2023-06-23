WISeKey International Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-2.5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 5th.

WISeKey International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WKEY opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in WISeKey International by 38.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in WISeKey International by 241.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

