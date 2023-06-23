Wolfe Research Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $43.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.