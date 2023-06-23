Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.71. Youdao shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 11,850 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NetEase Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 41.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

