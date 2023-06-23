Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,270,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,062,000 after buying an additional 819,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

