Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million.

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $71.09 on Thursday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -177.73, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

