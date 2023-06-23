Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $48.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.