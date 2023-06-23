Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

