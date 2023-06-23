Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.65. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 131,697 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $535.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.