10,024 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

