182,690 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 182,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Polus Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,763,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 485,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,828,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

