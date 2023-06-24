2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 37,405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64.

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20.

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

