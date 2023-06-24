2,159 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

