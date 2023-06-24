23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.65. 23andMe shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 362,667 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at $19,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 41.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,692,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.