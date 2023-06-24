2,557 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

