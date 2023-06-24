4,625 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

