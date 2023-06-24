46,837 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 42.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BFEB stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.