46,837 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 42.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance
BFEB stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.