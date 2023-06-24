82 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,644.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,456.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.