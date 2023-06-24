901 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.