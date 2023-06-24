987 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,655 shares of company stock worth $53,453,242. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.