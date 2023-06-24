Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $313.20

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $313.20, but opened at $298.21. Accenture shares last traded at $302.90, with a volume of 1,301,410 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average is $280.26.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

