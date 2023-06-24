Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Down to $163.64

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.64, but opened at $158.50. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $158.89, with a volume of 123,338 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

