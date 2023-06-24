ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 105,970 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,274.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49.

On Thursday, April 6th, George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $13,533,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.