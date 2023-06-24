AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.45. AES shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,598,132 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.
AES Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after buying an additional 283,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Get a free research report on AES from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than AES
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.