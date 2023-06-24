AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.45. AES shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,598,132 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after buying an additional 283,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

