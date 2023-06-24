Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $1,142,735.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, William Richard White sold 606 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 119.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after buying an additional 252,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

