Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.00. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 957,059 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $720.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polus Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,662 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 1,377,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
