Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $84.91 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

