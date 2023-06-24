Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.