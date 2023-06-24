Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.