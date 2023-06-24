Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

