Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

