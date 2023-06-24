Amandla Mk Trust Sells 18,946 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $852,759.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,248,611 shares in the company, valued at $191,229,981.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,316,384.08.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Research by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Research by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

