Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

