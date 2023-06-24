AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.25. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 5,503,309 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,088,543 shares in the company, valued at $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,771,277 shares of company stock valued at $52,561,729. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 288,635 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

