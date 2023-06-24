American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $145.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

