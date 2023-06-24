Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $56.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $58.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 479,585 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
