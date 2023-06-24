Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $56.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $58.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 479,585 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

