ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $693,630.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $929.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 129,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

