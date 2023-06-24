ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $761,138.01 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

